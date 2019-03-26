Energy sector helps boost stocks in Toronto as oil rises; U.S. stocks up
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 1:09AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 26, 2019 11:49AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index pushed higher in late-morning trading as oil prices moved up and the energy sector headed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.82 points at 16,151.68.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 258.69 points at 25,775.52. The S&P 500 index was up 28.35 points at 2,826.71, while the Nasdaq composite was up 84.36 points at 7,721.90.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.72 cents US compared with an average of 74.52 cents US on Monday.
The May crude contract was up US$1.30 at US$60.12 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 1.4 cents at US$2.76 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$7.30 at US$1,315.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up one tenth of a cent at US$2.86 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- 'Wait and see': Ont. unclear which private pot shops will open April 1
- White House, business groups make push on USMCA trade pact
- Energy sector helps boost stocks in Toronto as oil rises; U.S. stocks up
- Cronos Group reports fourth-quarter loss, revenue grows to $5.6 million
- Former Chinese internet czar sentenced to 14 years in prison