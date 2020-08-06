TORONTO -- Energy pushed Canada's main stock index up in early morning trading while U.S. markets fell as investors wait for new fiscal stimulus.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.43 points at 16,536.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up down 10.59 points at 27,190.93. The S&P 500 index was down 3.47 points at 3,324.30 while the Nasdaq composite was down 14.32 points at 10,984.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.28 US compared with 75.40 on Wednesday.

The September crude contract was up 39 cents at US$42.58 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 9.1 cents at US$2.28 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$22.30 at US$2,071.60 an ounce while the September copper contract was down 2.1 cents at almost US$2.90 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020.