NEW YORK -- Energy powered Canada's main stock index to a near 10-month high as crude oil prices increased for a fifth straight week while the loonie topped 78 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 122.95 points to 17,520.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 248.74 points at 30,218.26. The S&P 500 index was up 32.40 points at 3,699.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 87.05 points at 12,464.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.12 cents US compared with 77.64 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude oil contract was up 62 cents at US$46.26 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 6.8 cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$1.10 at US$1,840.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 3.4 cents at US$3.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020.