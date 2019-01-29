

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The energy, financials and materials sectors helped boost Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 66.95 points at 15,445.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.50 points at 24,556.72. The S&P 500 index was down 7.47 points at 2,636.38, while the Nasdaq composite was down 56.60 points at 7,029.09.

The Canadian dollar traded 75.38 US compared with an average of 75.39 cents US on Monday.

The March crude contract up US$1.36 at US$53.35 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 3.2 cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$6.50 at US$1,309.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 2.95 cents at US$2.71 a pound.