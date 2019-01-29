Energy, materials and financials help boost TSX, U.S. stock markets mixed
North American markets fell hard as Canada's main stock index again posted its worst day in more than three years. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 2:52AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 29, 2019 11:35AM EST
TORONTO - The energy, financials and materials sectors helped boost Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 66.95 points at 15,445.57.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.50 points at 24,556.72. The S&P 500 index was down 7.47 points at 2,636.38, while the Nasdaq composite was down 56.60 points at 7,029.09.
The Canadian dollar traded 75.38 US compared with an average of 75.39 cents US on Monday.
The March crude contract up US$1.36 at US$53.35 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 3.2 cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$6.50 at US$1,309.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 2.95 cents at US$2.71 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Judge rules in favour of Hasbro in Game of Life lawsuit
- PG&E files for bankruptcy amid wildfire lawsuits
- Montreal taxi company that challenged Uber with electric fleet halts operations
- 1 U.S. case against Huawei centres around a robot called Tappy
- EU-Canada trade deal gets green light from legal adviser