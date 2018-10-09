Energy, industrials and materials sectors fall on TSX; loonie trades lower
Stan Choe, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 5:50AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 9, 2018 11:20AM EDT
TORONTO - The energy, industrials and materials sectors on the Toronto Stock Exchange moved lower and weighed on Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.73 points at 15,872.44.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.06 points at 26,470.72. The S&P 500 index was up 4.88 points at 2,889.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 41.96 points at 7,777.91.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.10 cents US compared with an average of 77.30 cents US on Friday.
The November crude contract was up 38 cents at US$74.67 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 2.8 cents at US$3.29 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$2.60 at US$1,191.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.70 cents at US$2.78 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slowed to 188,683 units in September
- Cineflix TV production group faces Ontario class action seeking unpaid wages
- Irving Oil explosion unlikely to affect gas prices: experts
- FAO Schwarz comes to Canada with holiday pop-ups at Hudson's Bay Co.
- Trilateral free trade deal extends hiring spree at the Montreal port