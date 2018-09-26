Energy, industrials and financials boost Toronto market, U.S. stocks also gain
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 11:57PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 27, 2018 11:17AM EDT
TORONTO - The energy, industrial and financial sectors helped boost Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil also moved up.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.18 points at 16,249.46.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 106.04 points at 26,491.32. The S&P 500 index was up 16.30 points at 2,922.27, while the Nasdaq composite was up 69.02 points at 8,059.38.
The Canadian dollar traded lower at 76.55 cents US compared with an average of 77.07 cents US.
The November crude contract was up 37 cents at US$71.94 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 6.7 cents at US$3.05 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$10.90 at US$1,188.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 5.25 cents at US$2.78 a pound.
