Energy, industrial stocks push up main Toronto stock index, loonie rises
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 11:30AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was up Thursday morning in a moderate advance led by energy and industrial stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 63.74 points to 16,171.80, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 43.68 points to 24,812.61. The S&P 500 index was up 7.94 points to 2,730.40 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 21.56 points to 7,419.86.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.12 cents US, up from Wednesday's average value of 78.07 cents US.
The June crude contract was up 36 cents to US$71.85 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.81 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down $2.80 to US$1,288.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents to US$3.09 a pound.
