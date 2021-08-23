TORONTO -- Gains in the energy sector helped boost Canada's main stock index Monday, while the loonie also bounced back from last week's dip.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 138.24 points at 20,477.26.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 215.63 points at 35,335.71. The S&P 500 index was up 37.86 points at 4,479.53, while the Nasdaq composite was up 227.99 points at 14,942.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.85 cents US compared with 77.78 cents US on Friday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$3.50 at US$65.64 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$3.96 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$22.30 at US$1,806.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 10 cents at US$4.24 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2021