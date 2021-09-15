TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index had its best day in nearly two months as the heavyweight energy and financials sectors got lifts from rising crude oil prices and bond yields.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 140.54 points to 20,693.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 236.82 points at 34,814.39. The S&P 500 index was up 37.65 points at 4,480.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 123.77 points at 15,161.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.05 cents US compared with 78.98 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$2.15 at US$72.61 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 20 cents at US$5.46 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$12.30 at US$1,794.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 8.6 cents at US$4.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2021.