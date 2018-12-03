Energy, financials and industrials weigh on TSX, U.S. stocks also lower
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 11:39PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 11:29AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the influential energy, financial and industrials sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.33 points at 15,236.65.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 204.57 points at 25,621.86. The S&P 500 index was down 22.27 points at 2,768.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 66.15 points at 7,375.36.
The Canadian dollar traded down at 75.72 cents US compared with an average of 75.81 cents US on Monday.
The January crude contract was up 25 cents at US$53.20 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 20.6 cents at US$4.54 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$4.20 at US$1,243.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 3.3 cents at US$2.78 a pound.
