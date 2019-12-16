TORONTO -- The heavyweight energy, financial and industrial sectors helped boost Canada's main stock index in late morning trading as the loonie also climbed against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.06 points at 17,080.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 166.90 points at 28,302.28. The S&P 500 index was up 26.41 points at 3,195.21, while the Nasdaq composite was up 94.19 points at 8,829.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.08 cents US compared with an average of 75.86 cents US on Friday.

The January crude contract was up 18 cents at US$60.25 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 6.4 cents at US$2.36 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$1.80 at US$1,479.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$2.81 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2019