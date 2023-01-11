Energy and utility stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stocks also up

TORONTO -

Strength in the utility and energy sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.99 points at 19,960.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 77.77 points at 33,781.87. The S&P 500 index was up 19.43 points at 3,938.68, while the Nasdaq composite was up 88.37 points at 10,831.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.45 cents US compared with 74.51 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude contract was up US$1.70 at US$76.82 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 15 cents at US$3.49 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$2.80 at US$1,873.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.16 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023