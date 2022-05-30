Energy and tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite which is headed to positive month

A man wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo, on May 30, 2022. (Eugene Hoshiko / AP) A man wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo, on May 30, 2022. (Eugene Hoshiko / AP)

MORE Business News