Energy and tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets edge lower

TORONTO -

Strength in the energy and technology sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.90 points at 21,522.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 57.92 points at 35,755.88. The S&P 500 index was down 1.05 points at 4,689.65, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.58 of a point at 15,774.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.86 cents US compared with 78.70 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was up 34 cents at US$78.84 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up three cents at US$5.07 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 10 cents at US$1,783.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up five cents at US$4.47 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.