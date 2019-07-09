

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Gains in the energy sector and technology stocks helped boost Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.35 points at 16,521.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 82.74 points at 26,723.40. The S&P 500 index was down 0.53 of a point at 2975.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 21.69 points at 8,120.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.18 cents US compared with an average of 76.45 cents US on Monday.

The August crude contract was down nine cents at US$57.57 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 0.7 of a cent at US$2.40 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 30 cents at US$1,400.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 3.80 cents at US$2.62 a pound.