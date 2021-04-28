TORONTO -- The energy and technology sectors helped move Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while the loonie continued to climb against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 168.64 points at 19,343.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 118.59 points at 33,866.34. The S&P 500 index was up 4.25 points at 4,190.97, while the Nasdaq composite was down 23.64 points at 14,066.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.93 cents US compared with 80.63 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude oil contract was up US$1.17 at US$64.11 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$6.10 at US$1,772.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$4.47 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021