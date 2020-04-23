TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as energy and mining stocks powered the gains and the price of oil pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.54 points at 14,374.70.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 327.09 points at 23,802.91. The S&P 500 index was up 36.29 points at 2,835.60, while the Nasdaq composite was up 113.95 points at 8,609.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.31 cents US compared with an average of 70.65 cents US on Wednesday.

The June crude oil contract was up US$4.34 at US$18.12 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down nearly four cents at nearly US$2.02 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$70.30 at US$1,758.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up nearly 10 cents at nearly US$2.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020