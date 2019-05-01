

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The energy and materials sectors weighed on Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading as the price of oil also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.73 points at 16,558.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.94 points at 26,647.85. The S&P 500 index was up 2.91 points at 2,948.74, while the Nasdaq composite was up 31.15 points at 8,126.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.55 cents US compared with an average of 74.50 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude contract was down 87 cents at US$63.04 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 4.3 cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$1.90 at US$1,283.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 7.95 cents at US$2.82 a pound.