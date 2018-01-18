Energy and materials weigh on Toronto stock market, loonie slides lower
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 12:27AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 18, 2018 11:25AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell modestly in late-morning trading as the influential energy and materials sectors lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.45 points to 16,301.25, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 92.64 points to 26,023.01. The S&P 500 index was down 4.87 points to 2,797.69 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 8.89 points to 7,289.39.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.21 cents US, down from an average price of 80.48 cents US on Wednesday.
The March crude contract was down 43 cents to US$63.49 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 12 cents to US$3.11 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$10.00 to US$1,329.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up one cent to US$3.20 a pound.
