

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The energy and materials sectors pulled Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading as U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.69 points at 16,271.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.06 points at 26,493.76. The S&P 500 index was up 7.31 points at 2,921.09, while the Nasdaq composite was up 37.75 points at 7,947.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.23 cents US compared with an average of 76.16 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was down seven cents at US$59.31 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 5.4 cents at US$2.32 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$8.10 at US$1,407.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 0.4 of a cent at US$2.72 a pound.