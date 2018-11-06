Energy and materials help push Toronto stocks higher; U.S. markets up
In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, file photo trader Jeffrey Vazquez, center, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Nov. 6. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 11:33AM EST
TORONTO - The energy and materials sectors helped Canada's main stock index push higher in late-morning trading while the health-care sector, which includes big marijuana companies, also gained ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.71 points at 15,260.41.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.10 points at 25,543.80. The S&P 500 index was up 7.05 points at 2,745.36, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.89 points at 7,349.74.
The Canadian dollar traded lower at 76.18 cents US compared with an average of 76.36 on Monday.
The December crude contract was down 81 cents per share at US$62.29 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 0.3 of a cent at US$3.57 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$1.70 at US$1,230.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.05 cents at US$2.74 a pound.
