Energy and materials boost Toronto market, U.S. stocks push higher
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 11:40AM EST
TORONTO -- Gains in the energy and materials sectors helped boost Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.19 points at 16,063.05.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 169.03 points at 26,019.66. The S&P 500 index was up 14.81 points at 2,789.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 53.29 points at 7,513.00.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.87 cents US compared with an average of 75.78 cents US on Thursday.
The April crude contract was up 52 cents at US$57.48 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 0.6 of a cent at US$2.718 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$4.40 at US$1,332.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 4.50 cents at US$2.9420 a pound.
