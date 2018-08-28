Energy and industrials weigh on Toronto market, loonie trades higher
A board above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. After plunging 501 points at the open, the Dow Jones industrial average finished with a gain of 230 points, or about 1 percent. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 28, 2018 8:34AM EDT
TORONTO -- The energy and industrials sectors weighed on stocks in Toronto as Canada's main stock index traded lower at late morning.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 80.44 points at 16,363.95.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 49.81 points at 26,099.45. The S&P 500 index was up 1.74 points at 2,898.48, while the Nasdaq composite was up 6.89 points at 8,024.78.
The Canadian dollar traded up at 77.44 cents US compared with an average of 77.01 cents US on Monday.
The October crude contract was down 24 cents at US$68.63 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 2.4 cents at US$2.845 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down 70 cents at US$1,215.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 2.95 cents at US$2.7380 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Energy and industrials weigh on Toronto market, loonie trades higher
- Five things to consider before writing off NAFTA
- Preliminary U.S.-Mexico trade deal leaves trail of uncertainty
- Optimism in Canadian automotive sector despite Trump tariff threats
- Ontario judge rules in favour of Tesla in rebate program dispute