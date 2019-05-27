Energy and industrials lift Toronto stock market, loonie edges higher
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 7:31AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 27, 2019 11:41AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by broad-based support led by the energy and industrial sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.34 points at 16,276.38.
U.S. stock markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.39 cents US compared with an average of 74.37 cents US on Friday.
The July crude contract was down a penny at US$58.62 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.57 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$1.00 at US$1,284.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 1.15 cents at US$2.71 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Bye bye, Netflix? How to stop overspending on subscription services
- Canadian Utilities selling Canadian fossil fuel-based power assets
- Port of Vancouver workers to begin 'targeted job action' Monday; no strike yet
- Nasdaq withdraws bid for Oslo Stock Exchange
- Greece: Stock market rallies after PM calls early election