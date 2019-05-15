

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The industrial and energy sectors helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 117.80 points at 16,435.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 258.57 points at 25,906.59. The S&P 500 index was up 36.12 points at 2,887.08, while the Nasdaq composite was up 105.93 at 7,928.08.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.45 cents US compared with an average of 74.34 cents US on Wednesday.

The June crude contract was up US$1.31 at US$63.33 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 3.2 cents at US$2.63 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$10.40 at US$1,287.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 2.40 cents at US$2.77 a pound.