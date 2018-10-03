

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Gains in energy stocks and the health-care sector, which includes some of the biggest names in the marijuana business, helped Canada's main stock index trade higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.46 points at 16,042.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 158.53 points at 26,932.47. The S&P 500 index was up 11.24 points at 2,934.67, while the Nasdaq composite was up 21.81 points at 8,021.35.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.01 cents US compared with an average of 78.02 cents US on Tuesday.Energy and health care help boost TSX; Dow industrials post triple-digit gain

The November crude contract was up a penny at US$75.24 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 7.0 cents at US$3.24 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 80 cents at US$1,206.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.55 of a cent at US$2.81 a pound.