Energy and financials weigh on Toronto stocks, loonie down after BoC announcement
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 2:28AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 24, 2019 11:37AM EDT
TORONTO -- Weakness in the heavyweight energy and financial sectors weighed on Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.93 points at 16,647.47.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.69 of a point at 26,657.08. The S&P 500 index was up 1.38 points at 2,935.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 13.45 points at 8,134.27.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.16 cents US compared with an average of 74.51 cents US on Tuesday following the Bank of Canada's latest interest rate announcement. The central bank kept its key interest rate target on hold at 1.75 per cent, but it also dropped any mention of future rate hikes in its statement.
The June crude contract was down 44 cents at US$65.86 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 0.2 of a cent at US$2.50 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$2.70 at US$1,275.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 1.35 cents at US$2.91 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Energy and financials weigh on Toronto stocks, loonie down after BoC announcement
- TransAlta vows to defend against 'frivolous' lawsuit as meeting date looms
- Nutella producer among food makers receiving letters with poisoning threats
- Bank of Canada holds interest rate, drops growth forecast for 2019
- China tells U.S. to avoid 'wrong moves' over Iran oil controls