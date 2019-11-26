Energy and financials weigh on Toronto stock market; U.S. markets up
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 12:10PM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading as the heavyweight financial and energy sectors moved lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.12 points at 16,996.74.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.70 at 28,091.17. The S&P 500 index was up 3.83 points at 3,137.47, while the Nasdaq composite was up 18.14 points at 8,650.63.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.24 cents US compared with an average of 75.15 cents US on Monday.
The January crude contract was down 11 cents at US$57.90 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 7.5 cents at US$2.51 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$2.60 at US$1,459.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.5 cents at US$2.66 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.
