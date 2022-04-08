Energy and financials help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO -

Gains in the energy and financial sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.14 points at 21,920.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 226.79 points at 34,810.36. The S&P 500 index was up 10.51 points at 4,510.72, while the Nasdaq composite was down 67.75 points at 13,829.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.44 cents US compared with 79.47 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude contract was up 15 cents at US$96.18 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down five cents at US$6.31 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$9.60 at US$1,947.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.72 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022