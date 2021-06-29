TORONTO -- Gains in the energy and base metals sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.69 points at 20,175.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 156.95 points at 34,440.22. The S&P 500 index was up 8.08 points at 4,298.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 11.22 points at 14,489.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.86 cents US compared with 81.07 cents US on Monday.

The August crude contract was up 55 cents at US$73.46 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$3.72 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$27.60 at US$1,753.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down four cents at US$4.24 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2021