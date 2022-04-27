Energy and base metals help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO -

Gains in the energy and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index move higher in late-morning trading and recover some of its recent losses, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.23 points at 20,731.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 179.00 points at 33,419.18. The S&P 500 index was up 23.99 points at 4,199.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 82.49 points at 12,573.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.87 cents US compared with 78.14 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude contract was down 13 cents at US$101.57 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 36 cents at US$7.34 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$17.80 at US$1,886.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.47 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.