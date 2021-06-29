TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the energy and base metals sectors as the price of oil rose to top US$73 a barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.54 points at 20,175.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.85 points at 34,411.12. The S&P 500 index was up 6.39 points at 4,297.00, while the Nasdaq composite was down 8.09 points at 14,492.42.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.76 cents US compared with 81.07 cents US on Monday.

The August crude contract was up 41 cents at US$73.32 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 19 cents at US$3.78 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$23.20 at US$1,757.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down two cents at US$4.25 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2021.