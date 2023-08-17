Energy and base metal stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets down

TORONTO -

Strength in energy and base metal stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets edged lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.97 points at 19,919.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.85 points at 34,761.89. The S&P 500 index was down 2.69 points at 4,401.64, while the Nasdaq composite was down 58.45 points at 13,416.18.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents US compared with 73.98 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.44 at US$80.46 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.65 per mmBTU (million British thermal units).

The December gold contract was down US$3.30 at US$1,925.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.70 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023.