Enbridge says it will begin B.C. pipeline cleanup but gives no timeline
This Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, photo provided by Dhruv Desai shows an explosion near the community of Shelley, British Columbia. The massive pipeline explosion risks cutting off the flow of Canadian natural gas to Washington State, and companies are urging customers to conserve. (Dhruv Desai via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 9:27AM EDT
VANCOUVER -- Enbridge Inc. says it will begin cleaning up the site of a natural gas pipeline explosion in Prince George, B.C., but the company says it does not have a timeline for how long the task will take.
In a news release Saturday, the company says the Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation into Tuesday's incident, has opened the area to begin site-safety work and clean-up planning.
An explosion Tuesday at an underground Enbridge pipeline temporarily shut down two natural gas pipelines.
The blast knocked out Enbridge's 91-centimetre line, but the Calgary company's 76-centimetre pipeline near the damage site is supplying natural gas on a reduced basis.
The incident has lead several major industries and institutions to switch energy sources, reduce operations or shut down temporarily.
Enbridge says it recognizes the incident has had a significant impact on the communities where the company operates, and it's working with those communities to make sure their needs are being met.
