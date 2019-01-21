Enbridge natural gas pipeline ruptures in Ohio, reports of two injured
Enbridge company logos are shown on display at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, May 12, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 5:55PM EST
CALGARY -- Enbridge Inc. says two people have been injured and two structures damaged in a natural gas pipeline rupture in Ohio.
The company says it has activated its emergency response plan and personnel are responding to the incident in Noble County, Ohio.
Local reports said the pipeline explosion on Enbridge's Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline sent a fireball into in the sky.
Enbridge says the fire has been contained and residents near the incident have been evacuated.
It says the pipeline was built in the early 1950s and that it had an in-line inspection in 2012.
The explosion is the second in just over a month for the company, whose East Tennessee pipeline ruptured in mid-December.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- World economy forecast to slow in 2019 amid trade tensions: IMF report
- Dollarama officially opens an online store in Canada
- Enbridge natural gas pipeline ruptures in Ohio, reports of two injured
- Class action against pot producer Organigram gets green light for trial
- Barrick explores sale of Zambian copper mine as government looks to boost taxes