Elon Musk will have to pay three fired Twitter executives nearly US$200 million
The three top Twitter executives whom Elon Musk fired Thursday will walk out the door with about US$187 million of Musk's money.
Former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal and former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde were ousted after Musk took control of the company late Thursday, according to a source familiar with the situation.
They would have received a large chunk of that money even if they had stayed on board under the new ownership -- they and other shareholders will receive payouts from Musk after he bought their shares for US$54.20 each.
Agrawal, who only assumed the CEO title a little less than a year ago, had the smallest stock holdings of the three: 155,000 shares worth US$8.4 million at the price Musk paid. Segal will get $22 million for the 406,000 shares he owns while Gadde will walk away with $34.8 million for her 642,000 shares.
But they also receive "Golden Parachute Compensation" in the merger agreement approved by shareholders. That includes a year's base pay -- US$1 million for Agrawal and $600,000 each for Segal and Gadde. They also will get a year of health insurance, worth about $73,000 among the three.
The most lucrative part by far is the accelerated vesting of stock they stood to receive in the future but had not yet qualified for. That will end up being worth US$56.4 million for Agrawal, $43.8 million for Segal and $19.4 million for Gadde. Agrawal and Segal get the accelerated vesting of all of their shares while Gadde gets accelerated vesting of only half of her shares.
Added up, the parachute payments come to US$121.8 million. Add on the $65.2 million for the purchase of the shares they already own and you get $187 million.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.
opinion | How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
On the job hunt? Here's how to negotiate for the best salary, other perks
Young Canadians are facing rising rents and mortgage costs on top of higher grocery and gas bills — and for those on the job hunt, negotiating a higher salary is likely to be front of mind.
Holiday spending expected to slump amid inflation, economic uncertainty: report
Holiday spending in Canada is expected to drop this year as inflation shrinks consumer buying power and economic uncertainty looms over household budgets, a new report says.
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.