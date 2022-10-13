Elon Musk under U.S. federal investigation tied to Twitter deal: court filing
Elon Musk is under a federal investigation related to his US$44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc, the social media company said in a court filing made public on Thursday.
Twitter said it requested that Musk's attorneys produce their communications with federal authorities months ago but they had not done so, and asked a Delaware judge to order the attorneys to provide the documents.
In late September, Musk's attorneys provided a "privilege log" identifying documents to be withheld from discovery. The log referenced drafts of a May 13 email to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a slide presentation to the Federal Trade Commission, Twitter said.
An attorney for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The court request was filed on Oct. 6, the same day the court granted a stay of litigation to allow Twitter and Musk to close the takeover deal.
The SEC has questioned Musk's comments about the Twitter acquisition. In April, the SEC asked Musk whether the disclosure of his 9 per cent Twitter stake was late and why it indicated that he intended to be a passive shareholder. Musk later refiled the disclosure to indicate he was an active investor.
In June, the SEC asked Musk in a letter whether he should have amended his public filing to reflect his intention to suspend or abandon the deal.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, Sheila Dang in Dallas and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese)
