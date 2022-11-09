Elon Musk tells Twitter advertisers he wants to stop fake accounts, pursue truth
Elon Musk told advertisers on Wednesday that he aimed to turn Twitter into a force for truth and stop fake accounts, an effort to assuage brands and advertising agencies that are increasingly backing away from the social media platform.
Major advertisers like General Motors and General Mills have pulled their ads off Twitter following concern about how the billionaire and Twitter's new owner could loosen content moderation rules on the service.
A coalition of civil rights groups has also ramped up pressure on Twitter's advertisers, demanding they suspend ads globally after Musk laid off roughly half of the staff. Musk blamed the coalition for "a massive drop in revenue."
"People should look back on Twitter and consider it to be a good thing in the world," Musk said in a "town hall" public discussion, saying he was aiming to stop fake accounts on the platform. "If an account is engaged in trickery, we will suspend it," he said, adding that Twitter aimed to be truthful, interesting and entertaining.
Musk has moved quickly to make changes in the Twitter app, creating some confusion. Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday that he "killed" a new "official" label for Twitter accounts, on the same day that it began rolling out.
"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months," he tweeted. "We will keep what works & change what doesn’t."
Musk backtracked on the official label just a day after a product executive at the social media company announced it, leading to confusion about the difference between the label and Twitter's current blue check mark that signifies verified accounts.
(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.
opinion | How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.