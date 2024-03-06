Business

    • Elon Musk says X is considering removing likes, reposts from content

    Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk gestures during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
    Elon Musk said on Wednesday that his social media platform X is considering getting rid of showing the number of likes and reposts on each post.

    While speaking at the Morgan Stanley technology, media and telecom conference, Musk also said X is a few months away from receiving approval for a money transmitter license in New York.

    More details to come. 

     

