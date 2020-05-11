Elon Musk says he's resumed production at Tesla facility, violating Calif. orders
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 5:09PM EDT
FILE - In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is going on trial for his troublesome tweets in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FREMONT, CALIF. -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms on Twitter he's resumed production at California facility, violating local orders.
More to come.