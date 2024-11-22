Elon Musk has never been richer. He's now worth nearly US$350 billion

Quebec man, 81, gets prison sentence after admitting to killing wife with Alzheimer's disease
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
The aftermath of the 2024 U.S. presidential election has been a boon to Elon Musk.
The richest person in the world got even richer Friday, with Musk’s net worth hitting a record US$347.8 billion, Bloomberg reported. That beats his previous record set in November 2021, when the Tesla founder’s net worth exceeded US$340 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Shares of Tesla have rallied since the Nov. 5 election and climbed 3.8 per cent on Friday. Since election day, the stock has risen about 40 per cent on investors' belief that Musk's influence in the Trump administration will usher in an era of deregulation that will benefit the company. Musk, Tesla’s largest individual shareholder, is roughly US$83 billion richer since election day, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
An alliance with President-elect Donald Trump has pushed Musk and his ventures to the forefront. Musk is the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as the owner of X and CEO of other ventures, including Neuralink, xAI and the Boring Company.
Now, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, he will oversee a new “Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE),” named after a memecoin.
Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, also more than doubled in value this week in a new funding round, surging to US$50 billion from a few months ago, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Musk has skyrocketed past his peers on the billionaire rankings, which often sees the top contenders swapping places. As of Tuesday, Musk was more than US$100 billion richer than the second richest person, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
CNN’s Allison Morrow contributed to this report.
Canada Post saw hundreds of millions of dollars drain out of its coffers last quarter, due largely to its dwindling share of the parcels market, while an ongoing strike continues to batter its bottom line.
President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that he'll nominate hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, an advocate for deficit reduction, to serve as his next treasury secretary. Trump also said he would nominate Russel Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget.
Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.
The woman who ran across the field wearing nothing but her shoes at last weekend’s Grey Cup has been given a fine and banned from BC Place.
A police officer fatally shot an armed teenager on a First Nation north of Lake Winnipeg, RCMP said Friday.
Quebec’s pension fund manager says it is co-operating with United States authorities after three former employees were indicted in federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y., in an alleged scheme to give hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to the Indian government.
Public schools in Texas now can use a new, state-written curriculum infused with Bible stories after the state’s school board voted in favour on Friday.
The owners of a Colorado funeral home who let nearly 200 bodies decay in a room-temperature building and gave grieving families fake ashes pleaded guilty on Friday to corpse abuse.
The deaths of six foreign tourists linked to a suspected mass methanol poisoning has thrown a spotlight on a small town in Southeast Asia that has worked hard in recent years to shed its reputation for excess.
Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who withdrew from consideration as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general on Thursday, said Friday he will not be returning to U.S. Congress next year.
The Italian Renaissance diplomat Niccolò Machiavelli has become synonymous with subtle scheming. And now, an extremely rare first edition of his most famous work, the political manual 'The Prince,' is going up for auction, with an expected sale price of up to £300,000 (US$375,000).
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a Swiftie. His office confirmed to CTV News Toronto that he and members of his family are attending the penultimate show of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Toronto on Friday evening.
The Liberal government is pulling out the federal wallet to put more money into people's pockets over the holidays, but its recently announced affordability measures create winners and losers.
A senior official says the Canadian government is not aware of any evidence linking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to alleged criminal activity perpetrated by Indian agents on Canadian soil.
As the country heads into the worst time of year for respiratory infections, the Canadian respiratory virus surveillance report tracks how prevalent certain viruses are each week and how the trends are changing week to week.
A child in California is recovering at home from a confirmed case of bird flu. They are the first child in the United States to test positive for avian influenza.
The Mpox outbreak continues to represent a public health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
Astronomers have spotted orbiting around a young star a newborn planet that took only three million years to form, quite swift in cosmic terms.
The promise of starting life anew on Mars may appear alluring as the climate crisis intensifies and space and rocket technology advances. But the reality would be dreadful, according to experts.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says oyster samples from New Brunswick's east coast have tested positive for two diseases, one of which has been found for the first time in Canada.
With 'Gladiator II' and the first part of 'Wicked' coming out, movie theatres are hoping that another 'Barbenheimer' drives audiences by the millions.
Pop crooner Michael Buble is set to host the Juno Awards for the third time next year.
A portrait by baroque painter Caravaggio of of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini is going on display in Rome, from Nov. 23 until Feb. 23, 2025, at Palazzo Barberini.
A U.S. court has closed the door on "hostile work environment" and wage discrimination claims made by a former BlackBerry Ltd. executive who accused the company's CEO of sexually harassing her and then retaliating against her when she reported the behaviour.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has launched a defamation lawsuit against Canada Bread Co. Ltd. and its parent company Grupo Bimbo.
There are things you can do and strategies you can take to help avoid losing a bag or at least minimize the impact of delayed, lost, stolen and damaged luggage.
New York on Friday repealed a seldom-used, more than century-old law that made it a crime to cheat on your spouse — a misdemeanor that once could have landed adulterers in jail for three months.
Peter Frank has paddled from Michigan's Upper Peninsula in June to the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland this month in his 1982 Sawyer Loon decked canoe, but he’s still got a long way to go.
At least three professional sports leagues warned their teams this week that organized and skilled groups are targeting the homes of athletes for break-ins, including while the players are away at games.
The last man to face and beat Rafael Nadal in professional tennis, Tallon Griekspoor, help the Netherlands reach its first Davis Cup final by sweeping Germany.
A woman who claimed mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor 'brutally raped and battered' her in a Dublin hotel penthouse was awarded nearly 250,000 euros on Friday by a civil court jury in Ireland.
Northvolt AB has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but said the move will not jeopardize the manufacturer's planned electric vehicle battery plant in Quebec — though hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars invested in the parent company could be lost.
Canadian drivers are regularly in a hurry to get to their destination and a majority are willing to take unnecessary risks on the road, according to the results of a new survey.
Humans weren’t the only ones who struggled through the bomb cyclone that formed off the B.C. coast this week, bringing intense winds and choppy seas.
After driving near the water that winter day, Brian Lavery thought he saw a dog splashing in the waves – then realized it was way too cold for that.
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
The lifts were running at Cypress Friday, marking the first of the three big North Shore mountains to open for the season.
Chemistry graduate students at the University of British Columbia are using a unique form of therapy to navigate through the always stressful exam season.
Three people are facing charges in connection with a carjacking of a stolen BMW that collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning.
Henry Wolfond returned to Earth Friday morning after a quick trip to the edge of space. The Toronto finance executive was part of a six-person crew onboard the New Shepard, a reuseable rocket designed for space tourism by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.
Investigators are working to piece together what caused an explosion and fire at a six-plex in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany.
Calgary city council passed its mid-cycle budget adjustments on Friday evening, following a long week of debate.
For young musicians, to be up on stage in front of thousands of people, would be a dream come true. That’s exactly what happened to a Calgary girl, after being invited to play with Canadian rock icons The Arkells.
Ottawa seniors will be facing a 60 per cent hike in transit fares in 2025, instead of a 120 per cent increase, under a new plan to halve a proposed hike in fares for riders over the age of 65.
The Ottawa Food Bank is calling the record-breaking visits to its food programs "a declaration of emergency," with children and youth and newcomers accounting for more than a quarter of visits last year.
An Orléans man who uses a service guide dog wants to see changes to rules surrounding dog attacks, after his guide dog was attacked by another dog last month.
As NATO officials met up in Montreal, pro-Palestinian protesters flooded downtown in solidarity with those in Gaza.
Canadians dining out this holiday season will enjoy a temporary financial break as the federal government removes the 5 per cent GST on dine-in, takeout, and delivery meals from Dec. 14 to Feb. 15.
A man armed with a knife was arrested in west Edmonton Friday afternoon, police said.
If you want to get out and enjoy the weather, or get inside and warm up, there's plenty to do in and around Edmonton this weekend.
Drake's October's Very Own (OVO) clothing has launched an NHL collection.
A teen who pleaded guilty in the death of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island last year has been sentenced to two years in custody.
Annie Gallant, a 10-year-old from Nova Scotia, brought home a special gift from her first concert.
The New Brunswick Liberal government says construction of a new $66-million jail in Grand Lake is under review, and could possibly be cancelled.
Winnipeg police are responding to a train derailment and semi collision that has closed the Perimeter Highway and a section of Fermor Avenue Friday afternoon.
The Manitoba government is reporting the first confirmed case of mpox in the province, noting it is also a strain that has not been seen in Canada before.
A Winnipeg towing company is suing a Winnipeg city councillor and another local towing company, claiming comments they made about contracts in the city have defamed them.
Snowplows will be on standby ready to go as the province is expected to get more snow over the weekend.
Ruben Manz, a Regina-based chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting seven women from 2010 through 2021, denied ever touching any of the alleged victims in a sexual nature while under oath.
The format is the same, but the venue looks very different from the last time audiences were inside Regina's Globe Theatre after extensive renovations.
On National Housing Day, housing advocacy group ACORN continued to push for anti-renoviction bylaws.
Charges were laid after a crash between an LRT train and a Dodge vehicle shut down a busy Kitchener street for more than eight hours on Thursday.
Imagine being able to charge your devices through your body’s movements.
Saskatoon's new downtown shelter must undergo renovations before it can open, according to the operator of the site.
A Saskatchewan principal sentenced to six months behind bars for sexual assault has another chance to prove he’s the victim of a middle-school prank that escalated out of control.
The Prince Albert Food Bank is grappling with a significant surge in demand, with the number of hampers doubling since 2017.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
A 30-year-old woman is in hospital in Sudbury after she was stabbed multiple times early Friday morning in Chelmsford.
The Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a sudden death in Magnetawan.
Investigation revealed that an argument between a group of people – who were known to each other – escalated, resulting in the victim bring driven away in the vehicle against their will.
On July 2, an Ontario Land Tribunal hearing will begin into a proposed gravel pit near Ball’s Bridge, a famed bridge east of Goderich that was constructed in 1885.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Friday morning after a fatal tanker truck rollover.
Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after what provincial police are calling the largest fentanyl seizure in Simcoe County.
The doors are locked and the OPEN sign is off on Friday at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in downtown Barrie one day after FunGuyz announced it would shutter its 30 Ontario locations.
Windsor fire responded to a transport truck fire on Friday afternoon on the Ambassador Bridge.
Four councillors from Windsor and Chatham-Kent are among 72 municipal leaders opposing a letter from 15 Ontario mayors that supports Premier Doug Ford's push to use the notwithstanding clause to clear homeless encampments.
Windsor Port Authority’s harbour master is raising concern about the number of people attempting to cross the Detroit River illegally following the most recent U.S. presidential election.
Carihi Secondary school in Campbell River is closed due to a fire on the property overnight – drawing a firefighting response from multiple departments and a crowd of onlookers.
The woman who ran across the field wearing nothing but her shoes at last weekend’s Grey Cup has been given a fine and banned from BC Place.
A study of hot spots for collisions between ships and whales around the world, including Canadian waters, offers a map for measures to prevent the deadly strikes that could drive some species to extinction, one of the British Columbia-based authors says.
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, with about 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to fall by Sunday.
The Hurricanes launched a three-game road trip south of the border Wednesday dropping a 4-0 game to the league-best Everett Silvertips.
A new citywide campaign is hoping to encourage residents to shop, eat and explore local this holiday season.
Sault-based charity Save Our Young Adults, or SOYA, will soon move to a new home -- for good reason.
The City of Elliot Lake said Thursday it has received a $3-million donation from Edward and Suzanne Rogers for the Centennial Arena restoration.
Students in Sault College’s business accounting program have a new learning pathway that will ultimately give them a head start to a career.
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
