Elon Musk and brother reportedly face insider trading probe

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, left, and his brother Kimbal Musk, a Tesla director, reportedly face an insider trading investigation. (Action Press/Shutterstock/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images) Tesla CEO Elon Musk, left, and his brother Kimbal Musk, a Tesla director, reportedly face an insider trading investigation. (Action Press/Shutterstock/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

MORE Business News