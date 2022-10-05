Elizabeth Holmes' sentencing date has been pushed back
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of failed blood testing startup Theranos who was convicted of fraud earlier this year, may not be sentenced until next year after the judge in the case decided to allow a hearing later this month to address defence concerns about a key witness's testimony.
During a Zoom-based hearing on Monday for the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Judge Edward Davila said he will hold a "limited" evidentiary hearing on October 17, rather than the sentencing hearing that was initially scheduled for that date. Lawyers for Holmes and the government will decide when the sentencing hearing should be held, which could be between November and January.
Holmes and others attended the hearing remotely on Monday; she sat silently in a bare white room with a hardwood floor, wearing a white collared shirt and dark-coloured blazer.
Davila's decision stems from a motion filed by Holmes' defence team in September, asking for a new trial after claiming that Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director who was one of the government's main witnesses, arrived at her home on August 8 asking to speak with her. According to the court filing, Rosendorff did not interact with Holmes but did speak to her partner Billy Evans, who recounted the exchange in an email to Holmes' lawyers shortly after.
According to Evans' email, Rosendorff "said when he was called as a witness he tried to answer the questions honestly but that the prosecutors tried to make everybody look bad."
The former Theranos lab director also "said he felt like he had done something wrong," Evans wrote.
In a sworn declaration filed with the court on September 21, Rosendorff wrote that he stands by his testimony in the trials of Holmes and her ex-boyfriend and former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani "in every respect."
"Nevertheless, I feel compassion for Ms. Holmes and Mr. Balwani, and even more so for the members of their families who were not responsible for their conduct but will be affected by the punishment they may receive," he wrote.
Holmes was found guilty on four charges of defrauding investors. Balwani was found guilty on all 12 charges he faced. Both face up to 20 years in prison as well as a fine of US$250,000 plus restitution for each count.
Davila said Monday that he agreed with Holmes' defence counsel that it is very unusual to have a witness show up to a convicted defendant's home. "I will say I haven't seen a case where this happened before," he said.
Regarding the scope of what the hearing will cover on October 17, Davila said, "What the court wants to know is, Dr. Rosendorff, do you feel the government manipulated you in the preparation or in any way in regards to your testimony?" Davila said.
He later added, "What I want to know is, did you tell the truth?"
Davila said he expects the hearing — which he said "is not going to be a fishing expedition" by the defence — to take less than a day, but he set aside a full day for it, regardless.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Why are apartment rental rates going up in Canada?
If you live in an apartment, then you've more than likely felt the effects of the dramatically increased rental rates in Canada. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the key factors contributing to the increased rental prices in Canada, along with some of the things that Canadians are doing to cope with the current market.
A quarter of Canadians are looking to cash out their investments, survey finds
About a quarter of Canadians are losing confidence in the stock market and are now looking to cash out their investments, a new survey has found.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Salary transparency is on the rise. Here's how to navigate the topic
As the cost of living continues to rise and pay gaps persist, there is a growing desire for more open discussions around earnings, something experts argue could help ensure everyone is being compensated fairly.
Discussing inheritances with loved ones now more important than ever: experts
When it comes to uncomfortable conversations, matters of inheritance may be near the top of the list. But as the cost of living rises and the generational wage gap grows wider, experts say it is now more important than ever to open up that dialogue.
Employers in these provinces are projecting the largest average salary increases next year
Canadian employers are anticipating the highest salary increase in two decades as they try to balance inflationary pressures, surging interest rates, recession risks and a tight labour market, a new survey has found.
Here's how the falling loonie may impact your personal finances
Along with a high inflation rate, Canadians are also contending with a loonie that's dropping in value. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew explains the impact this will have on your personal finances, and tips to make your money go further.