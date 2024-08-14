Business

    • Edward Rogers becomes executive chair of Rogers Communications

    Rogers Chairman Edward Rogers speaks during an unveiling of the new renovations completed to the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press) Rogers Chairman Edward Rogers speaks during an unveiling of the new renovations completed to the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)
    Share
    TORONTO -

    Rogers Communications says Edward Rogers is becoming the company's executive chair effective immediately. 

    The company says Rogers, previously chairman, will lead the development and review of the company’s long-term strategy for growth.

    Lead director Robert Gemmell says the appointment merely formalizes the role Rogers has already been performing at the company. 

    The firm says Rogers' appointment was unanimously confirmed at a board meeting in Calgary. 

    CEO Tony Staffieri says he has appreciated Rogers' advice and support over the last several years. 

    Rogers was removed as chairman of the company in October 2021 amid a public battle for control of the company, and was reinstated the following month. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits

    With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News