OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the economy lost 207,000 jobs in April as a new rise in COVID-19 cases led to renewed public health restrictions that closed businesses.

The unemployment rate rose to 8.1 per cent from 7.5 per cent in March.

Statistics Canada says the number of employed people in April working less than half their usual hours increased by 288,000 or 27.2 per cent.

The losses in April nearly wiped out the 303,000 jobs added in March when the economy outpaced expectations and put the country about half a million jobs below pre-pandemic levels.

More losses were seen in full-time work than part-time work, with the retail sector hit hardest.

Regionally, Ontario saw a drop of 153,000 positions in April, and British Columbia witnessed its first decrease in employment since a historic plunge in the labour market in April 2020.

Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 13.9 per cent (12.4)

Prince Edward Island 8.2 per cent (8.1)

Nova Scotia 8.1 per cent (8.6)

New Brunswick 8.5 per cent (9.2)

Quebec 6.6 per cent (6.4)

Ontario 9.0 per cent (7.5)

Manitoba 7.4 per cent (6.8)

Saskatchewan 6.6 per cent (7.3)

Alberta 9.0 per cent (9.1)

British Columbia 7.1 per cent (6.9)

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

St. John's, N.L. 9.3 per cent (9.5)

Halifax 8.1 per cent (8.2)

Moncton, N.B. 8.8 per cent (9.6)

Saint John, N.B. 9.7 per cent (10.9)

Saguenay, Que. 5.8 per cent (5.9)

Quebec City 5.0 per cent (4.9)

Sherbrooke, Que. 4.9 per cent (5.7)

Trois-Rivieres, Que. 4.9 per cent (6.4)

Montreal 7.7 per cent (8.3)

Gatineau, Que. 6.6 per cent (7.3)

Ottawa 6.7 per cent (6.3)

Kingston, Ont. 7.9 per cent (7.7)

Peterborough, Ont. 6.7 per cent (9.4)

Oshawa, Ont. 7.7 per cent (7.9)

Toronto 9.5 per cent (10.3)

Hamilton, Ont. 7.3 per cent (6.4)

St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 11.7 per cent (12.2)

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 6.2 per cent (7.0)

Brantford, Ont. 6.4 per cent (7.2)

Guelph, Ont. 9.4 per cent (9.0)

London, Ont. 8.2 per cent (7.0)

Windsor, Ont. 10.6 per cent (9.8)

Barrie, Ont. 8.3 per cent (11.0)

Greater Sudbury, Ont. 8.8 per cent (8.4)

Thunder Bay, Ont. 8.0 per cent (8.4)

Winnipeg 7.5 per cent (7.8)

Regina 8.4 per cent (8.6)

Saskatoon 7.7 per cent (8.2)

Calgary 9.3 per cent (10.0)

Edmonton 10.5 per cent (11.2)

Kelowna, B.C. 5.7 per cent (5.0)

Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 5.5 per cent (6.3)

Vancouver 7.4 per cent (8.0)

Victoria 6.2 per cent (5.7)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021