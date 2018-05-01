Economy grew by 0.4 per cent in February: StatCan
The Canadian dollar appears in this undated file photo. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:05AM EDT
OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the economy grew 0.4 per cent in February after a slight pullback of 0.1 per cent in January.
The agency says the growth was led by a rebound in the mining and oil and gas extraction sector, which gained 2.4 per cent for the month.
Overall, 15 of 20 industrial sectors saw growth.
Goods-producing industries grew 1.2 per cent as manufacturing and construction rose in addition to the rebound in mining and oil and gas extraction.
The manufacturing sector rose 1.0 per in February, while the construction sector gained 0.7 per cent.
Meanwhile, the services-producing side edged up 0.1 per cent, hurt by declines in wholesale trade and in the real estate and rental and leasing sector.
