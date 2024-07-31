Economy grew 0.2 per cent in May, StatCan estimates 2.2 per cent annualized Q2 growth

OTTAWA -

The Canadian economy grew 0.2 per cent in May, Statistics Canada says.

The federal agency's preliminary estimate suggests real gross domestic product expanded at an annualized rate of 2.2 per cent in the second quarter.

RBC says it expects the data to show a weakening economy in the second quarter.

High interest rates have slowed economic activity in the country as consumers and businesses pull back on spending.

The Bank of Canada cut interest rates for a second time in a row earlier this month, in part due to weakening economic conditions.

