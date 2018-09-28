Economy grew 0.2 per cent in July led by manufacturing sector: StatsCan
Canadian dollars in Vancouver, on Sept. 22, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 8:54AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the economy grew by 0.2 per cent in July, boosted by strength in the manufacturing sector.
The increase followed essentially no change in the country's real gross domestic product in June.
Economists had expected an increase of 0.1 per cent for July, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Goods-producing industries grew 0.3 per cent, while services-producing industries increased 0.2 per cent.
Statistics Canada says 12 of 20 sectors gained ground as the manufacturing sector grew 1.2 per cent in the month, its strongest showing since November 2017.
Wholesale trade grew 1.4 per cent, while transportation and warehousing services grew 0.9 per cent.
