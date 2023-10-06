Business

Economy adds 64K jobs, unemployment rate holds at 5.5%

OTTAWA -

Statistics Canada says the economy added 64,000 jobs last month as the country's population continues to rapidly grow.

The federal agency released its September labour force survey this morning, which finds the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent.

Canada's labour market has cooled over the last year amid higher interest rates, but the unemployment rate remains below pre-pandemic levels.

The job gains last month were concentrated in part-time work, while there were more people working in educational services and transportation and warehousing.

Meanwhile, jobs were shed in finance, insurance, real estate rental and leasing, construction and information and recreation.

Average hourly wages continued to climb in September, rising five per cent from a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

OPINION

OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

OPINION

OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Canada given days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, new measures announced to stabilize grocery prices and Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause for a Nazi veteran 'disgusting.' Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News