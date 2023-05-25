Economic headwinds weigh on bank results as more money set aside for bad loans
The effects of heightened inflation and central bank efforts to rein it in by slowing the economy are showing in the second-quarter results from Canada's big banks.
Four out of the Big Five banks have reported earnings that missed expectations as they set aside more money for bad loans, struggle to contain rising costs, and several see their revenue take a hit from slower loan growth.
CIBC was the lone outlier as its results Thursday came in better than analysts had expected.
While Canadian mortgage loan growth has slowed to a trickle, with several banks reporting flat results from the previous quarter, much of the focus these days is on what's going on with the banks' U.S. operations following several high-profile bank failures.
Several bank executives have noted the more challenging economic conditions, while TD Bank Group warned of tougher days ahead as it said it no longer expects to meet its medium-term earnings growth target.
The collapse in the quarter of TD's proposed $13.4-billion takeover of First Horizon bank was a key factor in the shift, but the bank also cited the "deterioration in the macroeconomic environment" for the expected miss.
TD chief executive Bharat Masrani said in a statement that the bank was navigating through an "unpredictable operating environment" as it reported a second-quarter profit of $3.35 billion, down from $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year and set aside more money for bad loans.
TD said its provisions for credit losses amounted to $599 million, up from $27 million a year ago.
RBC chief executive Dave McKay said in a statement that the bank was operating in a "complex macro environment" as it reported a profit of $3.65 billion in the quarter, down from $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year.
The bank's drop in profits came as its provisions for credit losses amounted to $600 million compared with a recovery of $342 million a year earlier.
CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig said in a statement that they're in a "more fluid economic environment" as the bank reported a second quarter profit of $1.69 billion, up from $1.52 billion last year.
The bank, one of the early movers on increasing its provisions, said it set aside $438 million for credit losses, up from $303 million a year earlier.
On Wednesday, both BMO and Scotiabank also reported lower profits as higher expenses, provisions for credit losses and slowing loan growth weighed on their results.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2023.
MORE Business News
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.
Why lettuce prices are rising in Canada
Canadians may notice a lack of leafy greens at grocery stores and restaurants, as lettuce prices spike and shortages loom.